Godwin (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin has begun the 2025 campaign with back-to-back DNPs, seemingly implying that he's trending toward an absence Sunday in Atlanta. He's in the later stages of his recovery from the dislocated left ankle that he suffered Week 7 of last season, but by avoiding the reserve/PUP list last week, he's been given a chance to be available at some point in the first month of the season. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not the Buccaneers rule him out for Week 1 action, but rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka is poised to be top WR Mike Evans' running mate for as long as Godwin is sidelined.