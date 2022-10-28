Godwin secured six of 11 targets for 75 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Godwin shared the lead in receptions and targets with Mike Evans, and he also had the second-longest catch of the night on a 44-yard grab that was just behind his teammate's 51-yard catch. The veteran has no fewer than six catches in five consecutive games, giving him a solid fantasy floor heading into a Week 9 road matchup versus the Rams a week from Sunday.