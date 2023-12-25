Godwin brought in six of 11 targets for 78 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard.

Godwin led the Buccaneers in targets while checking in tied for second in receptions and as the sole runner-up in receiving yards. The veteran wideout has been the subject of plenty of Baker Mayfield's attention during the last two games, which have arguably been the quarterback's best yet this season. In that span, Godwin has brought in 16 of his 23 targets for 233 yards, his most productive two-game stretch of the season by far. Godwin will look to carry the momentum over into a Week 17 home divisional clash against a stingy Saints secondary.