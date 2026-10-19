Godwin caught four of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 26-19 overtime loss to the Steelers.

For the fifth time in six games to begin the season, Godwin caught either three or four passes, and all six of his yardage totals have been between 25 and 46 yards. The veteran wideout also has yet to score a TD in 2026, and his lackluster production has come whether Baker Mayfield (thumb) or rookie Jalon Daniels has been under center. Godwin will try to find a way to break out in Week 7 against the Panthers.