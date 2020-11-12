Godwin (finger) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Following a one-game absence due to surgery to repair a fractured left index finger, Godwin handled 94 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday against the Saints en route to three catches (on six targets) for 41 yards. As he gets healthier, he'll seek his first 100-yard outing of the season, which could come as soon as Sunday versus the Panthers' 20th-ranked pass defense (246.8 yards per game). That's assuming Godwin is active.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Says hand is doing well•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Posts 41 yards in return•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Suiting up Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Questionable, should play Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to play•