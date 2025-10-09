Godwin (fibula) didn't practice Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

All of Godwin, fellow WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and RB Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) weren't spotted at Thursday's session and subsequently went down as non-participants for a second day in a row. Both Evans and Irving are trending toward absences Sunday against the 49ers due to their respective lingering injuries, but it's unclear if Godwin's new fibula issue has him in the same boat. Friday's practice thus will be key for Godwin to put himself in a position to suit up (or not) this weekend.