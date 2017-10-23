Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another one-catch outing
Godwin brought in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
Godwin saw a total of 22 snaps, but he still finished with just one reception for the third straight contest. The 21-year-old rookie has predictably struggled to carve out any significant role in the passing game as the No. 4 receiver, as he's seen just nine targets through six games. With the quartet of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries and Cameron Brate commanding plenty of attention -- and O.J Howard, Doug Martin and Charles Sims also receiving passing-game looks on occasion -- Godwin is a relative fantasy afterthought, barring injuries to some of the pass catchers in front of him.
