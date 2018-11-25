Godwin brought in all four of his targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Godwin has now brought in all 14 of his targets over the last three games, maximizing what are often modest opportunities in the Buccaneers' high-powered, talented offense. The second-year receiver continues to serve as a dependable mid-range weapon, although he's now failed to reach the end zone in six straight contests. The 22-year-old's fantasy value is somewhat hampered by the fact he essentially shares the No. 3 receiver role with Adam Humphries, and it's been the latter who's been the preferred option near the goal line recently. He'll look to break his scoring drought against the Panthers in Week 13.