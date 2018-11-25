Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another stellar catch rate in win
Godwin brought in all four of his targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Godwin has now brought in all 14 of his targets over the last three games, maximizing what are often modest opportunities in the Buccaneers' high-powered, talented offense. The second-year receiver continues to serve as a dependable mid-range weapon, although he's now failed to reach the end zone in six straight contests. The 22-year-old's fantasy value is somewhat hampered by the fact he essentially shares the No. 3 receiver role with Adam Humphries, and it's been the latter who's been the preferred option near the goal line recently. He'll look to break his scoring drought against the Panthers in Week 13.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Three grabs in Week 11 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Active Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Trending toward playing Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Logs full practice, listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Practicing Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Remains sidelined Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...