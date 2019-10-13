Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another stellar stat line
Godwin secured 10 of 12 targets for 151 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Godwin's massive day was accomplished with excellent efficiency, with fellow wideout Mike Evans needing 17 targets to generate a 9-96 line in comparison. Despite Evans' solid line, Godwin is clearly the No. 1 receiver in the Bucs offense for all practical purposes, with his three straight 100-yard efforts and four in the last five games overall offering plenty of evidence in that regard. Godwin did fail to catch a touchdown for the first time in three games, but with 35 targets over the last three contests alone, his fantasy stock is through the roof in all formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...