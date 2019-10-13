Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another stellar stat line

Godwin secured 10 of 12 targets for 151 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Godwin's massive day was accomplished with excellent efficiency, with fellow wideout Mike Evans needing 17 targets to generate a 9-96 line in comparison. Despite Evans' solid line, Godwin is clearly the No. 1 receiver in the Bucs offense for all practical purposes, with his three straight 100-yard efforts and four in the last five games overall offering plenty of evidence in that regard. Godwin did fail to catch a touchdown for the first time in three games, but with 35 targets over the last three contests alone, his fantasy stock is through the roof in all formats.

