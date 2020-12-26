Godwin secured five of nine targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Godwin got in on the fun during the Tom Brady's and the Buccaneers record-setting first half, recording a seven-yard touchdown grab in the latter portion of the second quarter. The fourth-year wideout was second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Mike Evans, and the 24-year-old has now scored in three of his last five contests. Godwin will look to put together a strong finish to his regular season and tune up for a postseason where he'll undoubtedly be expected to play a major role in a Week 17 divisional battle versus the Falcons.