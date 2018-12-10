Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Atrocious catch rate in defeat
Godwin brought in just one of 10 targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Godwin's performance was a major letdown to those who'd counted on him as the fantasy playoffs kicked off, as the normally efficient receiver couldn't get on the same page with Jameis Winston throughout the day. Godwin's 10.0 percent catch rate was naturally the poorest of his career, with the lack of a connection sullying what was a team-high target total in the continued absence of DeSean Jackson (thumb). Given that the second-year wideout has been a much more reliable asset than what he showed Sunday, he's likely to bounce back from the outlier to some extent versus the Ravens in Week 15.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Tops 100 receiving yards•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Set for more work sans Jackson•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another stellar catch rate in win•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Three grabs in Week 11 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Active Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Trending toward playing Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.