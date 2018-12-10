Godwin brought in just one of 10 targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Godwin's performance was a major letdown to those who'd counted on him as the fantasy playoffs kicked off, as the normally efficient receiver couldn't get on the same page with Jameis Winston throughout the day. Godwin's 10.0 percent catch rate was naturally the poorest of his career, with the lack of a connection sullying what was a team-high target total in the continued absence of DeSean Jackson (thumb). Given that the second-year wideout has been a much more reliable asset than what he showed Sunday, he's likely to bounce back from the outlier to some extent versus the Ravens in Week 15.