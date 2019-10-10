Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Back to full participation
Godwin (hip) practiced fully Thursday.
For the third week in a row, Godwin's practice reps were impacted by a hip injury, but his elevation from LP on Wednesday to FP one day later indicates he's putting it further in the rearview mirror. The issue hasn't affected his game-day viability during that two-game stretch, as he's totaled 19 catches (on 23 targets) for 297 yards and four touchdowns. With the Panthers on tap Sunday in London, Godwin will look to replicate his 8-121-1 line on nine targets from the Buccaneers' Week 2 road win at Carolina.
