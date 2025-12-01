Godwin brought in three of five targets for 78 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Godwin led the Buccaneers in receiving yards with a total that also served as a season high. The veteran wideout had a much more subdued performance in his Week 12 return from a five-game absence due to a fibula injury, but an increase in snaps and the ability of Baker Mayfield to play a full game helped Godwin's cause Sunday. Godwin, who also dropped a very catchable would-be touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, should be in line for even more opportunity during a Week 14 home matchup against the Saints next Sunday.