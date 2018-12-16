Godwin failed to come up with any of his three targets in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The second-year wideout was trying to bounce back from hauling in just one of 10 targets in Week 14, but he instead came up empty on the stat sheet for only the second time in his professional career. Godwin's minimal production over the last pair of contests is especially disappointing considering it's come with DeSean Jackson (thumb) sidelined and Godwin therefore operating as a starting receiver. He'll look to put the two-game nightmare behind him versus the Cowboys in Week 16.