Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Blanked in Week 15 loss
Godwin failed to come up with any of his three targets in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
The second-year wideout was trying to bounce back from hauling in just one of 10 targets in Week 14, but he instead came up empty on the stat sheet for only the second time in his professional career. Godwin's minimal production over the last pair of contests is especially disappointing considering it's come with DeSean Jackson (thumb) sidelined and Godwin therefore operating as a starting receiver. He'll look to put the two-game nightmare behind him versus the Cowboys in Week 16.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Atrocious catch rate in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Tops 100 receiving yards•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Set for more work sans Jackson•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another stellar catch rate in win•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Three grabs in Week 11 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Active Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15