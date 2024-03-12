Godwin will benefit from offensive stability with Tampa Bay slated to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million contract and Mike Evans having returned via a two-year, $52 million contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Godwin at one point looked like he'd have to adapt to another change under center while potentially also having to line up with Evans elsewhere for the first time in his career, but the Buccaneers' early offseason moves have instead secured impressive offensive stability. The retention of both Mayfield and Evans should provide fantasy managers real confidence that Godwin's involvement on offense will remain effective and core to Tampa Bay's game plan, especially with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen having stated that he envisions the 28-year-old wideout moving back to the slot. Godwin has put together three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns, and it's possible the passing game could take a real step forward in 2024 with Mayfield more comfortable Year 2 under center.