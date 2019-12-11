Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Bump in volume likely on tap

Godwin is likely to see an increase in his average of 8.7 targets per game with Mike Evans (hamstring) expected to miss the last three contests of the season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cited a team source in a Tuesday report that indicates Evans will be sidelined for the Buccaneers' last three games "barring unexpected improvement" in his badly pulled hamstring. Any Evans absence should equate to a bump in workload for Godwin, who was just behind his teammate's team-high pace of 9.1 targets per contest. Godwin has proven efficient with his opportunities -- he owns a solid 71.7 percent catch rate -- so a handful of additional targets in coach Bruce Arians' aggressive passing attack could certainly lead to a nice uptick in production at a critical time of the fantasy season.