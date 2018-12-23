Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Bumps down depth chart Week 16
Godwin will return to splitting No. 3 receiver duties with Adam Humphries in Week 16 against the Cowboys with DeSean Jackson (thumb) active for the contest.
Godwin uncharacteristically came up short, and woefully so at that, as the No. 2 wideout over the last two games, bringing in just one of 13 targets for 13 yards during that pair of contests. A return toward his more familiar role might potentially serve to boost his production, although it's worth noting the Cowboys defense comes into Sunday's contest allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards (224.0) per game.
