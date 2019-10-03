Play

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Bumps up to limited

Godwin (hip) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report.

Godwin followed a DNP/DNP/LP practice regimen last week, only to tear up the Rams this past Sunday for 12 catches, 172 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. After being held out of practice Wednesday, he's ahead of that schedule, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to shed his injury designation entirely ahead of Sunday's visit to New Orleans.

