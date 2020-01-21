Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Can't play in Pro Bowl
Godwin (hamstring) won't play in the Pro Bowl, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Godwin's hamstring injury has lingered deep into January, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will still be an issue when the Bucs start their offseason program in mid-April. The team's quarterback situation is a bigger concern, with Jameis Winston set to become an unrestricted free agent if the Bucs don't use the franchise tag or sign him to a new contract before March 18.
