Godwin caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in the Bucs' 33-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He added three rushing yards on one carry.

Godwin's 32 routes on Baker Mayfield's 36 dropbacks were second on the team behind Emeka Egbuka, who ran 33 routes, and Godwin was lined up in the slot 54.3 percent of the time, while Egbuka and Ted Hurst mainly played on the outside. Godwin was targeted just four times, however, finishing fourth on the team. Now 30 years old with multiple serious lower-body injuries in his career, it's fair to wonder how much explosiveness Godwin has left in his legs. He's a low-floor WR3/4 in fantasy ahead of next Sunday's date with the Browns.