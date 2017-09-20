Godwin was unable to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 29-7 win over Chicago.

After a solid preseason, the rookie saw the field for 29 of 71 offensive plays, good for fourth among the team's wide receivers. The step from getting onto the field to producing is a big one, though, and it may take some time. Tampa Bay is loaded with pass-catching options including Mike Evans, Desean Jackson, O.J. Howard, and Cameron Brate. With only so many passes to go around, Godwin might need to prove himself before breaking into the state sheet on a regular basis.