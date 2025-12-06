Godwin (fibula) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Briana Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin followed up Wednesday's limited walkthrough with a full session Thursday and another limited practice Friday, but his lingering fibula injury won't impact his availability for Week 14. Meanwhile, fellow WRs Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck), both of whom were designated for return from injured reserve this week, were ruled out, meaning Godwin's competition for targets Sunday will include WRs Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard, TE Cade Otton and RBs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White.