Godwin (knee) is listed as active Sunday in Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

While Godwin was able to log two full practices (around one DNP) during Week 1 prep, coach Todd Bowles predictably treated the sixth-year pro as a game-time decision as he closed in on his return from the torn ACL and sprained MCL in his right knee that he suffered Week 15 of last season. In the end, both Godwin and the team's medical staff had to sign off on him suiting up, and he'll do just that to kick off the campaign. However, he may operate under a snap count of sorts, meaning he could have fewer opportunities than normal to produce.