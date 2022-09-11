Godwin (knee) is listed as active Sunday in Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
While Godwin was able to log two full practices (around one DNP) during Week 1 prep, coach Todd Bowles predictably treated the sixth-year pro as a game-time decision as he closed in on his return from the torn ACL and sprained MCL in his right knee that he suffered Week 15 of last season. In the end, both Godwin and the team's medical staff had to sign off on him suiting up, and he'll do just that to kick off the campaign. However, he may operate under a snap count of sorts, meaning he could have fewer opportunities than normal to produce.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Could be on snap count Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Treated as game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Practicing without knee brace•