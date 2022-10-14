Godwin (hip/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Godwin progressed from non-participation Wednesday to limited Thursday to full participation Friday. It's worth noting that his playing time was scaled way back last week after the Bucs jumped out to a 21-0 lead, with Scotty Miller getting more playing time than Godwin after halftime. A full workload is possible now that Godwin is further removed from both last year's ACL tear and his more recent hamstring injury, but there's also some change he's scaled back again, especially if the Bucs jump out to a big lead. He, Mike Evans and Russell Gage will be the top three wide receivers this week, while Julio Jones (knee) is listed as doubtful after missing three straight practice.
