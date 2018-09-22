Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Cleared for Sunday
Godwin (toe) was a full participant in practice Saturday and is cleared for Monday's game against the Steelers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
After being limited on the field early in the week due to a toe injury, Godwin was finally able to log a full practice Saturday. He'll be cleared for action Monday night against the Steelers, but the toe ailment will be something to bear in mind when considering a potential fantasy play.
