Godwin (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Neither does Russell Gage, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for each of the team's first four games (playing in all four). Godwin, on the other hand, missed two games with a hamstring injury, returning Week 4 with a 7-59-0 receiving line on 10 targets and 83 percent of snaps in a 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. He could have a similar role this weekend against a Falcons defense that's cycled a few defensive backs through the slot this year while keeping starting CBs A.J. Terrell and Casey Heyward on the perimeter.