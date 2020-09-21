Godwin fully cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol on Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Godwin was forced to sit out Sunday's win over the Panthers due to a concussion, but coach Bruce Arians has already confirmed that he's "good to go" for Week 3 at Denver, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. The 24-year-old wideout will return to the lineup alongside Mike Evans as one of Tom Brady's clear top targets, a development which will push Scotty Miller back into the No. 3 spot and Justin Watson back into a depth role.
