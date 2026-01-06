Godwin secured his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday. He finished the 2025 regular season with 33 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns on 51 targets across nine games.

Godwin's uninspiring finish was a somewhat fitting end to a career-worst season for the accomplished veteran, who failed to hit the 50-catch mark for the first time since his rookie 2017 campaign. He didn't make his season debut until Week 4 while completing his recovery from a 2024 ankle injury, and after posting matching three-catch, 26-yard efforts in his first two games, the Penn State product went on to log five consecutive absences due to a fibula injury. Godwin ultimately managed just one 100-yard performance and finished with a career-low 7.1 yards per target, making it close to a throwaway campaign from a fantasy perspective. He's under contract for the 2026 season at a significant cap hit of $33.7 million thanks in large part to a $22 million base salary, so a restructuring or potential parting of the ways appears to be in the cards this offseason.