Godwin (knee) is practicing Friday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin handled a full workload (11 targets, 84 percent snap share) in last Sunday's 29-25 win over Atlanta but then missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. His return Friday confirms the knee injury isn't serious, giving him a chance to play this Sunday against the Packers. Godwin has reached 11 PPR points just four times this season, with all four instances coming in consecutive appearances Weeks 4-8. He's recorded six or fewer catches for 58 or fewer yards in every other game, and his only TD since October came on a carry Week 13 when he finished without any receptions in a win over Carolina.