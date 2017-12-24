Godwin will start alongside Mike Evans at wide receiver in place of DeSean Jackson (ankle) in Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

As expected, the Penn State product will have a chance to run with the first unit, an assignment he parlayed into five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown back in Week 10 against the Jets when Evans served a one-game suspension. Godwin should slot in alongside Evans and tight end Cameron Brate as Jameis Winston's primary targets against the Panthers.