Godwin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, with coach Todd Bowles saying Friday that he considers the wide receiver a game-time decision, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Despite what Bowles said, Godwin appears on track to play after managing full participation in his return to practice Friday. That would seem to confirm his absences Wednesday and Thursday were precautionary, though fantasy managers will still want to make sure Godwin isn't on the inactive list ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.