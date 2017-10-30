Godwin brought in one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

The rookie now has one reception in four straight games. From the glass-half-full perspective, it could be said that he's at least remaining involved, albeit very modestly, in the offense. On the other hand, he clearly remains an afterthought given the plethora of more experience talent around him, significantly dampening his fantasy prospects. He'll look to better his numbers against the Saints in Week 9.