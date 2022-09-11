Godwin (knee), who is listed as questionable but expected to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys, could be on a snap count for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin was a full participant in Friday's practice, but the Buccaneers haven't yet officially cleared him for Week 1 while he makes his way back from the torn ACL and MCL sprain in his right knee he suffered in December. Though Godwin should ultimately gain clearance when the Bucs release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the team looks as though it could continue to take a cautious approach to his early-season usage and ramp up his snap share as the 2022 campaign unfolds. Tampa Bay also has Russell Gage (hamstring) listed as questionable versus Dallas, while Mike Evans and Julio Jones are good to go.