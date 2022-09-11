Godwin (knee) is slated to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys but could see a snap count, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin was a full participant in Friday's practice, but the Buccaneers officially listed him as questionable due to a torn right ACL suffered last season. However, it looks like the team could continue to take a cautious approach to Godwin's recovery and ramp up his offensive snap share as the 2022 campaign continues. Tampa Bay also has Russell Gage (hamstring) listed as questionable versus Dallas, while Mike Evans and Julio Jones are good to go.