Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Could
Godwin made his case for a larger role in 2018, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A 2017 third-round pick, Godwin finished his rookie season with 34 catches for 525 yards and a touchdown on only 55 targets, but he shined when either Mike Evans or DeSean Jackson was out of the lineup, tallying 52.7 percent of his yards (277) in those three games. While Evans and Jackson both figure to be back with the Bucs this season, Adam Humphries may find it difficult to hold Godwin off for the No. 3 job. Humphries is a natural fit in the slot, but the Bucs might be better off using Godwin and/or Evans inside to ensure they have their three best receivers on the field. Bucs general manager Jason Licht said Godwin has already earned the right to have a larger role in 2018.
