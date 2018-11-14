Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Dealing with ankle injury
Godwin didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The absence comes just days after Godwin posted a season-high 103 yards receiving versus the Redskins, during which he caught all seven of his targets. He may be getting held out as a precaution, but his activity level should be monitored closely as the week goes on to learn if a DNP is possible Sunday against the Giants.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not spotted at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Has season-best game in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Sees drop in targets during loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Poor catch rate in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Posts five grabs in OT win•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Leads team in catches Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...