Godwin didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The absence comes just days after Godwin posted a season-high 103 yards receiving versus the Redskins, during which he caught all seven of his targets. He may be getting held out as a precaution, but his activity level should be monitored closely as the week goes on to learn if a DNP is possible Sunday against the Giants.

