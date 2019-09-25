Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Dealing with hip injury
Coach Bruce Arians said Godwin didn't practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Godwin played 96 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Giants, turning four targets into three catches for 40 yards. He also didn't reach the end zone for the first time in three contests to start the season. With a hip issue in tow, Godwin's practice reps will be something to watch as the week goes on.
