Godwin (fibula) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

The Buccaneers were without Godwin, fellow WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and No. 1 RB Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) to kick off Week 6 prep. Godwin himself has two games under his belt after recovering from the dislocated left ankle that he suffered Week 7 of last season, but his returns (6-52-0 on 14 targets) have been minimal. With a new injury in tow, his status bears watching as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the 49ers.