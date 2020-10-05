Godwin (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.
Godwin joined Mike Evans (ankle), Scotty Miller (hip/groin) and Justin Watson (chest) as DNPs to kick off Week 5 prep. There's an expectation Godwin doesn't suit up Thursday at Chicago, but it'd be a great sign for his health if he's able to get back on the practice field this week. In Godwin's stead, Miller racked up five catches (on seven targets) for 83 yards and one touchdown Sunday versus the Chargers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ruled out officially•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not spotted Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Spectator for another practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: May miss two games•