Godwin (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Godwin is in the stretch run of his recovery from the dislocated left ankle that he sustained Week 7 of last season. Prior to logging a full practice Wednesday, he was listed as limited on five of six injury reports between Weeks 2 and 3 prep. Thursday's absence may merely be maintenance after he increased his activity level significantly Wednesday, as coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. Friday's practice report will unveil if Godwin indeed has a chance to make his season debut Sunday versus the Eagles, which would be nice timing for Tampa Bay's offense with fellow WR Mike Evans (hamstring) expected to miss some time.