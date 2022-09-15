Godwin (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
Godwin wasn't seen at the media-access portion of the Bucs' second practice of Week 2 prep along with Mike Evans (calf) and Julio Jones (knee), and all three went down as non-participants. Meanwhile, Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were limited. Godwin himself may be in the most danger of missing time, as he made a quicker than expected recovery from last season's torn ACL to play Week 1, only to depart early with a strained hamstring. Friday's injury report could be telling with regard to which of the five wide receivers may be available Sunday in New Orleans.
