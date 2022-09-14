Godwin (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Godwin wasn't active during the media-access portion of the first session of Week 2 prep, and indeed he went down as a DNP. Both Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) joined Godwin on the sideline, while Mike Evans (calf) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were limited. Considering Godwin is slated to miss a few weeks due to his hamstring injury, the rest of the receiving corps stands to benefit on game days, assuming they're active.
