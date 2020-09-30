Godwin (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Godwin's lack of reps Wednesday doesn't come as a shock due to an ESPN report from Jenna Laine and Dan Graziano which laid out his upcoming schedule. After straining his right hamstring Sunday at Denver, Godwin is expected to sit out Week 4 against the Chargers and likely Week 5 in Chicago. Those games are within five days of each other, so the Buccaneers seem to be focused on getting Godwin healthy for a Week 6 showdown with the Packers. Meanwhile, Scotty Miller (hip) also didn't practice Wednesday, so Tampa Bay is left with Mike Evans, Justin Watson (shoulder), Jaydon Mickens and Tyler Johnson as its healthy options at wide receiver.