Godwin (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Godwin has yet to practice since straining his hamstring in the season opener. Elsewhere in the Buccaneers' receiving corps, Mike Evans' one-game suspension was upheld Wednesday, while Julio Jones (knee) also didn't practice and Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Scotty Miller (calf) were limited. As a result, the entire situation should be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of who may be able to suit up for the team Sunday against the Packers.
