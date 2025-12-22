Godwin brought in five of six targets for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Godwin was able to draw even with Mike Evans for the team lead in receptions and was second to his teammate in targets, but he once again was contained to a very modest yardage total. Godwin has eclipsed 55 receiving yards just once in seven games, making him a risky fantasy proposition in a Week 17 road matchup against the Dolphins despite the favorable matchup.