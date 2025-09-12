Godwin (ankle) didn't practice Friday.

Godwin was limited Thursday in his first practice since suffering a dislocated left ankle Week 7 of last season, signaling that he was beginning to ramp up his conditioning. His next step in that regard likely will be taking part in drills on back-to-back days, which, because it didn't happen this week, may be an indication that he isn't a great candidate to return to action Monday at Houston. Ultimately, Tampa Bay can make a decision on Godwin's status for that contest when it posts its final Week 2 injury report Saturday.