Godwin (knee) officially didn't practice Thursday.

After opening Week 16 prep with a limited session Wednesday, Godwin's absence from the field one day later was forecast by the fact he wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of the practice, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Thus, Godwin's listing on Friday's injury report should be telling for his upcoming availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He was able to play through the knee issue Week 15 in Green Bay, where he turned 12 targets into 10 catches for 155 yards.