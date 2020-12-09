Godwin (finger) didn't practice Wednesday.
Godwin wasn't seen at the portion of the session open to the media, and he indeed didn't get in any reps before its conclusion. Both Godwin and Mike Evans (hamstring, limited) are tending to injuries following the Buccaneers' Week 13 bye, so their statuses should be watched closely as the week approaches to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
