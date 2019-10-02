Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Godwin (undisclosed) was held out of practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The reason for Godwin's absence is unknown, but he missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday last week because of a hip issue. He proceeded to be a game-time decision Sunday and then busted out for 172 yards and two TDs against the Rams. The Buccaneers will reveal what is affecting Godwin on Wednesday's injury report.