Godwin caught each of his four targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore.
Godwin ran circles around Baltimore's second-string defense and accounted for four of the six targets from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. There's no doubt Godwin and Mike Evans will be Mayfield's main targets this season, starting with a Week 1 road game against the Vikings.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Playing with Mayfield in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Feeling good ahead of 2023•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: To see more outside work•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ten catches in wild-card loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss•